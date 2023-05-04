Teen Killed After Shooting in SF's Western Addition

A 15-year-old boy died following a shooting reported Thursday evening in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at 7:19 p.m. in the 1800 block of Eddy Street, where officers responded and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, according to San Francisco police.

The name of the 15-year-old was not available as of late Friday morning.

No arrest has been made and police have not released any suspect details in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.