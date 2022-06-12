Teen Girl Suffers Collapsed Lung Following Pellet Gun Attack in San Jose

A 15-year-old girl is in intensive care after a pellet gun attack in San Jose. It happened as she was walking near Valley Fair Mall.

Gianna Vitarelli is currently in pediatric intensive care at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with a collapsed lung. She told NBC Bay Area Sunday that she’s disheartened someone would shoot her with a pellet gun.

“A car pulls up behind us, shoots me in the back and drives away,” she said.

Vitarelli described the pellet gun attack that happened Friday afternoon in San Jose as she was walking with a friend from Valley Fair toward a home.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She suffered a collapsed lung and fractured rib. In an X-ray, the pellet was still lodged in her body because doctors said it was too dangerous to remove.

This 15 year old San Jose girl suffered a collapsed lung and internal bleeding after she was hit in the back during a pellet gun attack near Valley Fair Mall. She is now hospitalized in a pediatric intensive care unit.She shares her story tonight on NBC Bay Area News at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/MV3bBXKVmd — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) June 13, 2022

“It collapsed my lung, almost hit my heart, broke my ribs, caused internal bleeding. Also because of this prank, my summer trip was canceled. This it’s very hard. It’s not a joke,” Vitarelli said.

The Notre Dame High School student said she had to have a tube inserted into her lungs to help her breathe .

Vitarelli and her family believe the attack may have been a prank, perhaps even one encouraged on Tik Tok as a challenge.

“I’m just very confused I don’t know why someone would shoot me,” she said.

Michele Vitarelli, Giannas father says what’s important now is making sure people understand pellet gun injuries can be life threatening. “I just want people to know the real physical damage that can happen. It’s not a simple poke on the skin. it can cause great bodily harm. It could’ve killed her,” he said.

Michele Vitarelli said that police and hospital staff told them there had been at least three other pellet gun attacks with injuries reported the same day.

But San Jose police have not yet confirmed that.

“I’m just very confused why there are people shooting people with pellet guns it’s very sickening,” Gianna Vitarelli said.

Gianna will have to undergo more tests. It’s also not certain yet when she will be able to leave the hospital soon.