Search teams on Tuesday continued to look for a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in the ocean north of Santa Cruz, officials said.

Cash Ebright was body surfing Monday in the area of Laguna Creek State Beach near Davenport, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said. He was last seen wearing black swim trunks.

Monday's search came up empty. Crews returned to the coastline on Tuesday.