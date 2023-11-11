Vallejo

Teen injured in shooting near Vallejo High School

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A teenager was shot and injured in front of Vallejo High School Friday evening, according to police. 

In a press release, the Vallejo Police Department said the teenager was standing in front of the school at around 9:52 p.m. when they were struck by at least one bullet. 

Police described the teen’s injury as “serious but non-life-threatening,” and said they were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The shooting happened shortly after a football game at the high school ended, according to the department, which added that it would increase the presence of its personnel there. 

Police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to reach out to 707-648-4524.

