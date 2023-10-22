Teen killed, 3 others injured in Oakley shooting

Oakley police are investigating after a 16-year-old was killed and three other people were injured in the apparent aftermath of a party late Saturday night.

Someone reported the shooting at around 11:12 p.m. on the 400 block of Shannon Way, according to police. Officers arrived to find four people who had been shot, including the teen who died.

First responders took the other three to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Officers are trying to identify a suspect, Police Chief Paul Beard said in a press release, and added that it appears there was only one shooter.

In that release, Beard also said it wasn’t the first time that night police had been dispatched to the house. About a half-hour earlier, officers responded to a noise complaint and spoke to a resident who told them the party was being shut down.

Police said those officers offered to help, but the woman declined.

After they left, a witness told police that a group of 20 to 30 kids arrived at the house and entered the backyard through a side gate. The person later heard screaming and saw several people running out the front door, which was followed by gunfire outside the house.

Beard asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 925-625-8060.