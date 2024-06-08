Teen stabbed, arrested in attempted gang-related robbery in Santa Rosa, police say

An apparent case of self-defense led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed during an attempted, gang-related robbery in Santa Rosa Friday, police said.

The incident happened at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall about 3:05 p.m. Friday, police said.

Investigators found that the 15-year-old, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old man were at the transit mall for the premeditated robbery of a 24-year-old man, police said.

When attacked, the 24-year-old defended himself with a four-inch kitchen-style knife, police said. According to Santa Rosa police, the 15-year-old was stabbed in the arm and at least twice in the torso.

The teen who was stabbed is expected to survive and officers later arrested him. He and the two other teens were accused of attempted robbery and being gang participants, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department's Gang Crimes Team at (707) 543-4021.