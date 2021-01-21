Teen Stole Nearly $1M From Kroger Grocery Store Over 2 Weeks: Police

The teen spent two weeks creating over 40 fake returns in order to obtain over $980,000, police say

Kroger sign
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A 19-year-old Atlanta-area teen was arrested Thursday by Gwinnett County police and has been accused of stealing nearly $1 million from a Kroger grocery store.

Police said Tre Brown spent two weeks creating over 40 fake returns to obtain over $980,000 while he was employed at the Steve Reynold Blvd. Kroger between December and January, according to a statement.

The returns ranged from $75 to over $87,000 for non-existent items and were placed on several credit cards, detectives said. Corporate employees noticed the transactions and contacted police.

Local

INVESTIGATIVE 24 mins ago

Six Dead in SF Laguna Honda Pre-Vaccine Outbreak

Cesar Chavez 2 hours ago

Cesar Chavez's Family Surprised, Excited to See His Bust in Oval Office

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us