The San Jose Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old victim was stabbed Sunday.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Almaden Expressway.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to police, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there's no word on the suspect or motive.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.