Aviation

Teen Trying to Become Youngest Woman to Fly Around World Alone Makes Stop in Bay Area

'I'm really hoping to encourage more girls to go into aviation and STEM,' Zara Rutherford said

By NBC Bay Area staff

Zara Rutherford
NBC Bay Area

A 19-year-old attempting to become the youngest woman to fly around the world by herself made a stop in the Bay Area Wednesday.

Zara Rutherford landed in Palo Alto to take a break from her ongoing journey.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Rutherford, who is Belgian and British, left Europe last week. She hopes to return to Belgium in early November.

"I'm really hoping to encourage more girls to go into aviation and STEM, so that's science, technology, engineering and mathematics," she said. "Growing up, I never really saw many women in the fields that I was interested in. That was quite discouraging, so I'm hoping to change that."

Local

San Francisco 14 mins ago

SF Launches Vandalism Fund to Help Businesses Repair Broken Windows, Other Damage

San Mateo County 2 hours ago

Southbound Highway 1 Closed in Pacifica Area After Car Goes Off Cliff

If successful, Rutherford will fly over 52 countries on five continents.

This article tagged under:

AviationPalo Alto
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us