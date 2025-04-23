Teen victim in Marin County car crash released from hospital

One of the surviving victims of last week's deadly Marin County car crash returned home on Tuesday.

The crash happened Friday night on San Geronimo Valley Road, south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Arriving officers found an SUV that had slammed into a tree and caught fire.

Marley Barclay, one of the survivors of the crash, was released from the hospital Tuesday. Her mother posted a video of her release on Facebook.

Ninth grader Olive Koren and 10th graders Josalynn Osborn, Sienna Katz and Ada Kepley all died in the crash. While Elsa Laremont Stranczek and Barclay were injured. All of the victims attended Archie Williams High School.

Barclay family’s attorney released the following statement Tuesday.

“Marley and her family are keeping the other young women involved in this tragedy and their families in their prayers tonight. They are grieving this tremendous loss of life alongside the broader community.”

As the CHP continues its investigation into the cause of the crash, families are trying their best to stay strong through this tragedy.

Pete Suratos has more in the video above.