Marin County

Teen victim in Marin County car crash released from hospital

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the surviving victims of last week's deadly Marin County car crash returned home on Tuesday.

The crash happened Friday night on San Geronimo Valley Road, south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Arriving officers found an SUV that had slammed into a tree and caught fire.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Marley Barclay, one of the survivors of the crash, was released from the hospital Tuesday. Her mother posted a video of her release on Facebook.

Ninth grader Olive Koren and 10th graders Josalynn Osborn, Sienna Katz and Ada Kepley all died in the crash. While Elsa Laremont Stranczek and Barclay were injured. All of the victims attended Archie Williams High School.

Barclay family’s attorney released the following statement Tuesday.

“Marley and her family are keeping the other young women involved in this tragedy and their families in their prayers tonight. They are grieving this tremendous loss of life alongside the broader community.”

As the CHP continues its investigation into the cause of the crash, families are trying their best to stay strong through this tragedy.

Pete Suratos has more in the video above.

Marin County 10 hours ago

Deadly Marin County crash: Mother of survivor speaks out

Marin County Apr 20

Community holds vigil for 4 killed, 2 critically injured in Marin County crash

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Marin County
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us