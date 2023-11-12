San Mateo County

Teenager left injured after Moss Beach stabbing

By NBC Bay Area staff

One teenager was left injured after being stabbed in Moss Beach Saturday night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. 

Someone reported a fight connected with a party in the 500 block of Lancaster Boulevard at around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found one 18-year-old who had been stabbed and was suffering from several wounds. 

The teenager was then taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office described their condition as “stable.”

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident, and are now searching for the person who carried out the attack. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to a detective at 650-363-4811.

