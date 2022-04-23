Teenagers Robbed at Gunpoint in Redwood City: Sheriff

Authorities are investigating after a group of teenagers were robbed at gunpoint in an unincorporated area of Redwood City early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Hull Avenue.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, a woman approached a group of teenagers, when she brandished a gun at them.

Officials said that one of the victims was then grabbed by the neck and was forced to the ground. The suspect then confronted another victim and took his wallet.

Deputies said the woman fled the area in a silver four-door vehicle.

According to officials, deputies on scene later learned of a similar incident that happened in Foster City shortly after the Redwood City robbery.

The suspect was described as a woman, who was last seen wearing all green and black clothing with a hoodie.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office's anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.