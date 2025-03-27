Bay Area teens arrested for monthslong crime spree

Several Bay Area teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of committing various crimes, including armed carjackings and armed robbery, San Jose police announced Thursday.

The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 19, are also linked to vehicle thefts and break-ins as well as sideshow activity, among other crimes, police said.

San Jose police picked up the case on Nov. 19, 2024, when officers responded to a reported armed carjacking at a home in the city. The victim, a man, woke up to three suspects breaking into his vehicle, police said. When he confronted the trio, one of them pulled out a gun. The suspects proceeded to steal the man's vehicle and take off before officers arrived.

San Jose police detectives discovered that the same suspects were involved in a monthslong crime spree that included multiple armed carjackings and vehicle thefts. The stolen vehicles were eventually recovered in San Francisco, Oakland and Hayward, police said.

Detectives ended up identifying six suspects in the case: two 19-year-olds – Alexander Carrillo of Tracy and Darren Nguyen of Oakland – and four juveniles – three 17-year-olds from Hayward, Oakland and San Jose and a 16-year-old from Oakland.

Five of them were taken into custody between Dec. 5 and March 18, police said. The sixth suspect was already in custody for an unrelated crime.

Authorities seized one firearm while serving a search warrant, police said.