Temecula Valley's violet vibes: Wisteria is blooming across the wine country

WHILE GRAPEVINES RULE WINE COUNTRY, with all of their picturesque leaves and gorgeous fruits, other botanical favorites can take on stunning starring roles in these verdant vino-centered regions. You might think of wild mustard when you think of Napa Valley, and with excellent reason: The bright yellow flower has a plucky way of lining various roads and fields as winter moves toward spring. And in Temecula Valley? A power player from the purple side of the spectrum may be admired at various businesses and wineries around the region, draping bowers and walls with a purply panache. It's wisteria, and fans of the floral favorite can admire its violet vibrance at several spots as April begins.

THE BLOOM IS JUST STARTING, is the sweet word from Visit Temecula Valley, so make your way to Palumbo Winery, Robert Renzoni Winery, and Somerset Winery for a moment of wisteria joy in the weeks ahead; other gems around Temecula, all listed on this page, are also known for their purple splendor. It does make sense that this bloomful vine is now synonymous with springtime, in many minds, in the valley. After all, Temecula and grapevines are quite the dynamic duo, so adding another vine to the roster seems quite fitting.

WELCOME TO CALI-FLOWER-NIA: Once you've taken in the lovely wisteria of Temecula, and you're seeking other scenic spring spots that have their own flowery symbols, be sure to look to Carlsbad, where the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus grows by the millions at The Flower Fields from March 1 through Mother's Day each year. Other regional spring favorites include the sweet peas, stock, and other cultivated beauties of Lompoc, and the wild irises and lupine blooms of the Eastern Sierra.