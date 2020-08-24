Santa Cruz County

Temporary Medical Clinic for Evacuees Opens in Watsonville

The temporary clinic is located at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A temporary medical clinic has opened at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville to address medical needs of evacuees from the SCU Lightning Complex Fires, the Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center announced Sunday.

The clinic, operated in conjunction with the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, provides access to a variety of services, including pharmaceutical, and will have physicians on-site to assist patients throughout the day, county officials said.

Those with emergency medical needs should call 911 or visit an emergency room.

