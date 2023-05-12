UC Berkeley

Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Visits the Bay Area

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a homecoming of sorts on Friday night for Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones.

The Oakland native, who was temporarily expelled from the Tennessee’s House of Representatives when he and two other lawmakers protested for stricter gun laws was on the UC Berkeley campus. Jones was doing what he’s passionate about, reaching out to his generation, hoping to energize them to get involved.

