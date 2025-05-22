travel

Tens of millions expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Memorial Day weekend travel rush is kicking into gear, and it will be the first real test for the now required Real ID.

It's also expected to be a record-breaking weekend for holiday travel. More than 45 million people are traveling at least 50 miles from home nationwide, according to AAA data. Six million of those will be in California.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

