Sacramento

Tesla Catches Fire at Wrecking Yard in Sacramento

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters put out a Tesla fire as it sat parked in a wrecking yard in Sacramento Saturday.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the car was in a crash a three weeks ago. But it somehow caught fire.

Video posted on Sacramento Metro Fire's Twitter page showed firefighters trying to put out the fire as the Tesla was engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to knock down the flames. but the fire kept reigniting in the battery compartment, officials said.

Crews had to get creative to put out the flames. In the video, crews actually dug a pit around the car and filled it with water.

No injuries were reported.

