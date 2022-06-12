Tesla Catches Fire at Wrecking Yard in Sacramento

Firefighters put out a Tesla fire as it sat parked in a wrecking yard in Sacramento Saturday.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the car was in a crash a three weeks ago. But it somehow caught fire.

Video posted on Sacramento Metro Fire's Twitter page showed firefighters trying to put out the fire as the Tesla was engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to knock down the flames. but the fire kept reigniting in the battery compartment, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crews had to get creative to put out the flames. In the video, crews actually dug a pit around the car and filled it with water.

No injuries were reported.