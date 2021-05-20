Tesla CEO Musk Sets Delivery Date for New Model S, ‘Fastest Production Car Ever'

Elon Musk said Wednesday in a tweet that Tesla will hold a delivery event early next month for an updated version of its Model S that he claims is the fastest production car ever.

Musk indicated the event would take place at the electric carmaker's Fremont factory on June 3 for the Model S Plaid, which he says is capable of going 0 to 60 mph is less than 2 seconds.

Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event

June 3 at our California factory



Fastest production car ever

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

Musk and Tesla first announced the updated Model S and Model X back in January during an earnings call but never held a delivery event or offered much detail, according to electric vehicle news site Electrek.

The updated versions of Models S and X will boast a new powertrain, new interior and updated exterior design, Electrek reported.

Musk said the delays in unveiling the updated Model S had to do with the company ensuring the battery pack was safe, according to Electrek.