Tesla CEO Musk Sets Delivery Date for New Model S, ‘Fastest Production Car Ever'

Formal event at Fremont factory for Model S Plaid to take place June 3, CEO says

By Stephen Ellison

Elon Musk said Wednesday in a tweet that Tesla will hold a delivery event early next month for an updated version of its Model S that he claims is the fastest production car ever.

Musk indicated the event would take place at the electric carmaker's Fremont factory on June 3 for the Model S Plaid, which he says is capable of going 0 to 60 mph is less than 2 seconds.

Musk and Tesla first announced the updated Model S and Model X back in January during an earnings call but never held a delivery event or offered much detail, according to electric vehicle news site Electrek.

The updated versions of Models S and X will boast a new powertrain, new interior and updated exterior design, Electrek reported.

Musk said the delays in unveiling the updated Model S had to do with the company ensuring the battery pack was safe, according to Electrek.

