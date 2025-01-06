Tesla fire in Martinez investigated as arson

Authorities in Martinez have launched an arson investigation after a Tesla vehicle was found burning in a parking lot Sunday afternoon.
The fire happened just before 3 p.m. in a lot along Arnold Drive.
Video footage showed flames and smoke coming out of the vehicle's windows.
Investigators didn't immediately say how the blaze started.
Firefighters responded and were eventually able to douse the flames.
It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured.
