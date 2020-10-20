Tesla Recalls Hundreds of 2020 Model Ys: NHTSA

Tesla has recalled hundreds of 2020 Model Y vehicles because of faulty trailer brake lights, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Palo Alto-based electric vehicle maker is recalling more than 2,500 of the Model Ys equipped with a global rear lamp and tow package configuration due to a software error that prevents the trailer brake lights from illuminating when the brakes are applied, the NHTSA said.

The inoperable brake lights deem the vehicles unsafe for the roadways as they do not meet the federal motor vehicle code.

Tesla will notify owners and already began releasing the firmware update over-the-air to vehicles starting Sept. 23. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 877-798-3752.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.