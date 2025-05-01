Elon Musk

Tesla refutes report that it is seeking to replace Elon Musk as CEO

After Elon Musk last month announced he is stepping back from his role with the Department of Government Efficiency so he can focus on his businesses, Tesla is denying a report it is seeking to replace Musk as CEO.

Tesla reported a steep drop in earnings last quarter, but the electric automaker said in a social media post that a Wall Street Journal report saying its board was trying to replace Musk as chief executive is "absolutely false."

