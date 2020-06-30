coronavirus

Testing Sites See Longer Lines Since COVID-19 Surge

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

As COVID-19 cases rise, so do the lines to get tested for the virus.

Cars lined up at Cal State East Bay Tuesday, firefighters said so many people showed up, they had to close the drive-in line at 12:30 p.m. to complete testing by 4 p.m.

They say demand has doubled since last week.

“People need notes to get back to work, that’s one reason,” said Don Nichelson from the Hayward Fire Department. “With more people doing gatherings, and things like that. That would make more people feel uneasy, feeling exposed to COVID.”

In San Jose, people stood in long lines at Silver Creek High School for a test. Experts say knowledge is power for public health officers.

The increase in testing of people with and without symptoms will help them make better decisions about reopening.

coronavirusCOVID-19
