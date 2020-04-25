Texas Mayor Apologizes After Violating Stay-at-Home Order to Go to Nail Salon

Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the state's licensing and regulation department are investigating after Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames was seen at the salon

Nail Salon Generic
Getty Images

The mayor of a southern Texas city apologized for violating her own stay-at-home order after a photo surfaced on social media of her at a nail salon, NBC News reports.

The trip Tuesday by Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames to the closed salon has sparked an investigation by the district attorney.

In the image, the mayor is seen wearing a face mask as she's seated at a table with her hands in a bowl of water. According to NBC affiliate KBMT in Beaumont, the photo was taken at The Nail Bar.

Local

Golden Gate Bridge 2 hours ago

Golden Gate Bridge Traffic Down More Than 70%: Report

recycling 3 hours ago

Trash, Recycling Companies See Collection Changes During Shelter-in-Place

Multiple calls by NBC News to the salon on Saturday were not immediately returned.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us