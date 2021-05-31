Lil Loaded

Texas Rapper Lil Loaded Dies at 20

The rapper, who was facing a manslaughter charge, had a 2019 hit with “6locc 6a6y,” which racked up more than 28 million views

In this March 11, 2020, file photo, rapper Lil Loaded performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images

Texas rapper Lil Loaded, who won viral success with a 2019 single and was facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal shooting last year, died Monday, officials said.

The rapper, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, 20, died by suicide, said his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

An official with the Dallas County medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of death had not yet been determined.

Local

San Jose 39 mins ago

3-Alarm Structure Fire in San Jose

Antioch 4 hours ago

Wind-Whipped Vegetation Fire Spreads to 2 Buildings in Antioch: Fire Dept.

Robertson's 2019 song "6locc 6a6y" racked up more than 28 million views and was awarded a gold certification last week by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This article tagged under:

Lil LoadedTexas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us