Text message scams: What to know and how to protect yourself

The Better Business Bureau has seen an uptick in fraudsters impersonating legitimate agencies through text messages.

Over the past year, the BBB said it has received more than 250 reports of people losing money to these scams. The scammers pose as retail or utilities companies, or the postal service.

Scammers then trick people into providing personal information or making payments.

Anyone who receives a suspicious text message should not respond or click any links. The BBB has a free scam tracker to report a suspicious message.