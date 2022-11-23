Thanksgiving Will Cost More This Year. Here's Why

The rise in food prices seen over the last several months is still being felt by shoppers - making this year's Thanksgiving more expensive than last year.
Turkey, stuffing, rolls and pie all cost more than they did in 2021, according to the American Farm Bureau.
NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more on how inflation is impacting the holiday season in his report in the video player above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.