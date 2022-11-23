Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Will Cost More This Year. Here's Why

By NBC Bay Area staff

The rise in food prices seen over the last several months is still being felt by shoppers - making this year's Thanksgiving more expensive than last year.

Turkey, stuffing, rolls and pie all cost more than they did in 2021, according to the American Farm Bureau.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more on how inflation is impacting the holiday season in his report in the video player above.

