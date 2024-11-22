Turkey and a side of politics — how to deal with politics this Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving next week, many families across a divided country are preparing to gather with loved ones who might be at odds over the results of the presidential election.

However, there are some steps you can take to avoid a contentious gathering.

Mike Robbins, author of "We're All In This Together," said that one of the first steps is to set some intentional boundaries with your family when it comes to discussing politics.

"The first thing we got to do is just have a plan as we go in: Do we want to talk about politics? Do we not do it? We don't have to do it," Robbins said. "This sets some intentions and boundaries to try and set it up so [Thanksgiving] can be as positive as possible for everybody."

Regardless of where people land on the political spectrum, Robbins has seen that people are feeling nervous to gather with loved ones because of political tension.

What can help with these feelings of anxiety is to be honest and authentic about these emotions to people on the other side of the political spectrum, Robbins said.

"Sometimes if we're just willing to listen, we can learn," Robbins said.