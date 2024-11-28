Thanksgiving holiday travel surge hits Bay Area

The holiday travel surge is hitting its peak in the Bay Area and across the nation.

The Transportation Security Administration said Thursday is likely to be the busiest travel day of the weekend and one of the busiest travel days of the year nationwide.

At San Francisco International Airport on Thursday, getting to a terminal was like a game of Tetris as people made their strategic moves to drop off and pick up travelers.

Inside it appears calmer, with a few canceled departing flights.

But for many, getting to SFO was challenging. Another challenge travelers faced were extra bags and boxes that can come with a holiday getaway.

For most, it was a day of strategizing how to navigate one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Meanwhile, SFO has rolled out a new remote bag system where travelers can drop off baggage ahead of time at the rental car center or long term parking garage to streamline the process of checking in.