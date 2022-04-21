Earth Day

The Bay Area Celebrates Earth Day

Here’s a list of events taking place Friday

By NBC Bay Area staff

planting a tree

April 22 is Earth Day and the Bay Area is celebrating! 

Here’s a list of events taking place Friday:

San Jose

  • Time Capsule Opening at Hacienda Environmental Science Magnet Elementary School -- 9 a.m.
    The San Jose elementary school and San Jose Water will celebrate 50 years of Hacienda’s outdoor classroom. They will open time capsules from an expansion of the classroom 30 years ago just in time for Earth Day.
  • Sam Liccardo Earth Day Recycling -- 9:30 a.m.
    The San Jose mayor will hold a recycling-themed Earth Day celebration along with the city’s environmental services director and chief sustainability officer at City Hall. 
San Francisco

  • Youth Earth Day Rally  -- 10 a.m.
    The organization Youth vs. Apocalypse will lead a rally and march with drums, puppets, banners and more at the UN Plaza.

Oakland

  • Oakland Earth Day Tree Planting -- 9:30 a.m.
    The Oakland Public Works Department, Oakland Tech High School and Trees for Oakland will hold a tree planting event Friday as well as Saturday, April 23. At the Arroyo Viejo Recreation Center.

