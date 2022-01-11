The Fast Forward: Climate in Crisis, Large Gatherings Banned, Booster Mandate

In this episode of The Fast Forward, Meteorologist Kari Hall breaks down new numbers that show our Climate in Crisis. And one Bay Area county is banning large gatherings, the new rules you need to know. Plus, from testing to vaccination, communities around the bay are doing everything to stop the spread of the virus. In the city of San Jose, that could soon mean mandating boosters.

