The Flower Fields have a month to go, but something blue, er, new is arriving

MONDAYS? They might have a somewhat undeserved reputation for falling on the mopier side of things, but if it is springtime, particularly the stretch between March 1 and Mother's Day, you can turn frowns upside down and get a little blue. True, that sounds like we're inviting a deeper mope-a-tude but suggesting one becomes blue, but every Monday at The Flower Fields, the colorful Carlsbad attraction, something special will be in full sprout. The destination is launching "U Pick Blueberries" for its last chapter of the season, which means, yes, Monday visitors can get blue and get gathering. The price is $8 per pint, and you'll need to pay admission to The Flower Fields, too. But once you've covered your entry? You'll also have the chance to stroll through the "fully bloomed" Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers.

MOTHER'S DAY, the traditional last day of the attraction's run, is just about a month out, but the fields are humming thanks to that full bloom. But if you're swinging by on a Monday to "get blue" and pick some of those fresh berries, consider some of the alfresco offerings you'll encounter at the soft-air'd spot, a place that feels like it is just a few minutes from the Pacific (because it is). The Butterfly Encounter is fluttering this season (visiting the flutterful area is an additional $5), while the Demonstration Garden and Illusion Garden beckon blossom buffs. For the full rainbow of spring-y sights around this famous floral treasure, "spring" by site for the effervescent attraction now.