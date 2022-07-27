Fremont Festival of the Arts

The Fremont Festival of the Arts

August 6 & 7, 2022 from 10 AM to 6 PM

The Fremont Festival of the Arts is back!

After two years of pandemic postponement and cancellation, we will hold a real, in-person, face to face festival! Join us August 6 & 7, 2022 from 10 AM to 6 PM in Central Fremont.

Let’s Get to Know Each Other…

The Fremont Festival Of The Arts Is The Largest Free Street Festival West Of The Mississippi.

It Attracts Over 300,000 People Annually And Has Activities And Entertainment For The Entire Family:

  • Hundreds of top-quality Art & Craft booths
  • Unique services and special deals on products in Business Marketplace
  • Artisanal prepackaged food sales in Gourmet Marketplace
  • Food booths benefiting non-profit organizations
  • Food trucks offering a variety of delicious street eats also benefiting non-profits
  • Beer, wine and margaritas sold in branded keepsake glasses
  • Kids slushies in collectible cups
  • Continuous music featured on 2 stages
  • Street performers, including face painters, henna tattoos, balloons and more
  • Kid City filled with rides, games, and live performances just for the youngins
  • Kid friendly performances and demonstrations on the stage in front of Kid City

For more information visit: https://www.fremontfestival.net/

