The Peninsula College Fund Fall Luncheon

For almost two decades, The Peninsula College Fund (PCF) has supported students by providing four-year college scholarships, one-to-one mentorship, and college, internship, and career support.
Addressing the imbalance between the lack of resources for aspiring first-generation students, and the Bay Area's demand for a college-educated workforce, the Fund's program focuses on breaking cycles of inequity through education. Since their inception in 2005, they have provided development services for 400+ young professionals.
The Pacific College Fund's annual fundraiser luncheon is returning this year. You're invited to support these low-income students in achieving academic and career success. Join the group on Thursday, October 20 at the Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club to hear inspiring speakers and participate in a silent auction.
Click here to register for the "Building Equitable Futures Together" Pacific College Fund Fall Luncheon
WHEN: Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:30AM-1:30PM
WHERE: Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park
Click here for more details