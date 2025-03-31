The following content is created in partnership with Stanford Medicine Children's Health. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Bay Area editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Stanford Medicine Children's Health.

Parenting is one of the most rewarding yet demanding roles, requiring round-the-clock attention and care. Between work, school drop-offs, and never-ending to-do lists, many parents struggle to prioritize their own well-being. However, self-care isn’t just a luxury–it’s a necessity. According to Stanford Medicine Children’s Health pediatrician Joelle McConlogue, MD, caring for yourself is crucial to being the best parent you can be. She’s also under no illusions that parents have an abundance of time for rest and relaxation, but rather, she stresses the big impact of small and manageable rituals parents can work into their routine. “Small, consistent acts of self-care can have a more lasting impact than occasional grand gestures,” Dr. McConlogue advised. “The reason I think self-care is so important is because in order to be our best selves in anything, but especially in parenting and raising children, you have to be as healthy as you can, both physically and mentally.” Ultimately, you can’t pour from an empty cup, and when parents are happy, children tend to thrive.

Why self-care matters

It’s natural for parents to put their children first, but neglecting self-care can take a toll, Dr. McConlogue explains. Children also learn by example. When parents prioritize their own well-being—whether by managing stress, exercising, or maintaining hobbies—kids internalize these habits, setting them up for a lifetime of self-care. Conversely, when parents struggle with their wellbeing and mental health, “that can trickle down sometimes and affect parenting and affect kids’ development,” says Dr. McConlogue. In other words, self-care is not selfish, it’s an essential part of parenting.

Small rituals, big impact

“Start small and evaluate the resources that you do have,” advises Dr. McConlogue. “Scale back your expectations; it will take longer to finish that book or knit that sweater but maintain your hobbies and interests as much as you can.”

Here are some simple self-care ideas that parents can integrate into their busy lives:

Morning mindfulness: Take five minutes before the household wakes up to enjoy a quiet cup of coffee or tea, practice deep breathing, or set positive intentions for the day.

Take five minutes before the household wakes up to enjoy a quiet cup of coffee or tea, practice deep breathing, or set positive intentions for the day. Movement matters: If you’re able to schedule a 30-minute or 1-hour cardio session a few times a week, it will do wonders for your physical and mental well-being. If that feels out of reach, a short walk outside, stretching, or a 10-minute yoga session is also effective for boosting energy and improving mood.

If you’re able to schedule a 30-minute or 1-hour cardio session a few times a week, it will do wonders for your physical and mental well-being. If that feels out of reach, a short walk outside, stretching, or a 10-minute yoga session is also effective for boosting energy and improving mood. Mini mental breaks: Stepping outside for fresh air, listening to music, or practicing gratitude can provide quick stress relief.

Stepping outside for fresh air, listening to music, or practicing gratitude can provide quick stress relief. Foster relationships: Everybody needs community, and that means maintaining and fostering adult friendships, not only for the support they can provide, but to maintain a sense of self.

Everybody needs community, and that means maintaining and fostering adult friendships, not only for the support they can provide, but to maintain a sense of self. Creative outlets: Whether it’s journaling, painting, knitting, or playing an instrument, engaging in a favorite hobby for even 10 minutes can be rejuvenating.

Whether it’s journaling, painting, knitting, or playing an instrument, engaging in a favorite hobby for even 10 minutes can be rejuvenating. Evening wind-down: Reading a book before bed or taking a few moments for skincare can signal to your body that it’s time to relax.

Scheduling self-care

One of the most effective ways to ensure self-care happens is by treating it as a priority rather than an afterthought. Dr. McConlogue recommends scheduling self-care just as you would a work meeting or a child’s appointment.

“I would encourage people to sit down at the beginning of the week to look at the calendar and actually put time on the calendar, because we all know in our busy lives that if it’s not scheduled, it doesn’t happen,” she explains. “When it’s on the calendar, that not only gives you a chance to look forward to it, but it also increases the chance that it will actually happen.”

Building a support system

Having a reliable support system is crucial for maintaining self-care habits. Dr. McConlogue suggests enlisting family, friends, or local parenting groups to help lighten the load.

“If there’s a supportive partner, switch off with that partner. You can tag-team so you each get some time,” she says. “If that is not an option, you can enlist the help of family members, or there are also mom groups, church groups, or other people in your community.”

Reframing productivity

It’s easy for parents to focus on what didn’t get done, but shifting to a more positive mindset can be a form of self-care in itself. “Rather than saying, ‘I didn’t get to the dishes,’ switch it around and say, ‘You know what, I did get everybody fed today,’” Dr. McConlogue encourages.

Ultimately, small, intentional self-care practices can have a ripple effect, benefiting both parents and children alike. Prioritizing your well-being isn’t just about personal health—it’s an investment in your family’s happiness and harmony.

For parents seeking more self-care tips, pediatric expertise, innovation and world-class care, visit Stanford Medicine Children’s Health.