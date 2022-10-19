The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square presented by Kaiser Permanente is opening for the holiday season! San Francisco’s outdoor rink offers daily ice skating through January 16 in the heart of Union Square.

Enjoy the festivities at the Opening Celebration on Wednesday November 2, 2022 5:00pm-7:00pm, attend another special event, or enjoy a skating session any day of the week with your family and friends.

Visit unionsquareicerink.com for more information on session times, special events and to purchase your tickets.

WHEN: November 2, 2022 to January 16, 2023

WHERE: Located in the Heart of Union Square (333 Post Street, San Francisco, CA)

For more information click here.