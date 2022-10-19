Safeway Holiday Ice Rink

The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square presented by Kaiser Permanente

November 2, 2022 to January 16, 2023

The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square presented by Kaiser Permanente is opening for the holiday season! San Francisco’s outdoor rink offers daily ice skating through January 16 in the heart of Union Square.

Enjoy the festivities at the Opening Celebration on Wednesday November 2, 2022 5:00pm-7:00pm, attend another special event, or enjoy a skating session any day of the week with your family and friends. 

Visit unionsquareicerink.com for more information on session times, special events and to purchase your tickets. 

WHEN: November 2, 2022 to January 16, 2023

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

WHERE: Located in the Heart of Union Square (333 Post Street, San Francisco, CA)

For more information click here.

This article tagged under:

Safeway Holiday Ice RinkThe Safeway Holiday Ice RinkUnion Square Ice Rink
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us