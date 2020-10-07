The ‘Silence of the Lambs' House Is for Sale — and Looks Like It Did in the Movie

Looking to own a piece of horror history?

The house used as Buffalo Bill's home in the 1991 classic "Silence of the Lambs," where some of the most iconic scenes from the movie were filmed, is on the market.

Originally built in 1910, the house looks almost exactly like it did in the movie, with antique touches in each room.

"You walk in there, and it feels like you're in a time warp or something," said real estate agent Eileen Allan, who is working with her sister Shannon Assad to sell the home for Berkshire Hathaway. "It's very vintage feeling but in pristine condition, with wallpaper on every wall, and it feels like you're walking back in history with all the built-ins and woodwork."

The only major difference between the real house and the movie house is the basement: There's no giant pit or creepy work area, since that part of the movie was filmed on a soundstage. However, the basement does have a great laundry room and plenty of storage space.

While there aren't rooms full of Death's-head moths or other creepy tableaus, there are still some props from the film scattered around.

"In the movie they kind of trashed the house and made it look really neglected and kind of destroyed inside," Allan explained. "It's way nicer in person."

The Princess Anne Victorian home still has its original hardwood floors, woodwork, light fixtures, pocket doors, and even fireplaces, all in "pristine condition," according to Allan.

The home is located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, a little over 30 miles south of Pittsburgh. It's listed for just under $300,000 and according to Allan's listing, the house has four bedrooms, a three-car detached garage and an in-ground pool.

There have been some updates over the years. The wrap-around porch was newly refloored, and a rose bed and water fountain were recently added to the front yard. There have also been practical upgrades, like the installation of a new hot water tank.

There's more history to the 110-year-old property than just its role in the movie. The garage alone has been used as a general store, post office and train station since it was first built in the 1880s. A pair of train tracks runs just past the property, and a vintage caboose rests next to the pool in the backyard.

Allan said that this was the first time she's helped sell a home with a Hollywood history, but the interest has been pouring in.

"We have so many people calling and texting and sending messages asking us about the home, saying 'We're not interested (in buying), we just love the movie," Allan said. "It's crazy, I didn't realize how many big fans are out there for this movie."

There might not have been any cinematic serial killers living in the house, but Allan said that there is still a spooky story in the home's long history.

"We heard a story that (when) the original family lived there, the wife passed away in the house," Allan said. "This was probably 100 years ago, not related to the movie, but everyone asks if the house is haunted."

There has been plenty of interest and offers on the house, but Allan said that if the property doesn't sell by Halloween, they plan to take a psychic medium to the house and livestream the experience.

"We thought we'd see if she sees any spirits or feels any spirits," Allan said.

Even if the home sells, some people may still get the chance to experience a piece of movie history — at least one potential buyer is considering renting the space out on Airbnb, according to Allan.

This isn't the first time the home has been on the market — in 2016, it was listed for $250,000 after price cut from $300,000.

