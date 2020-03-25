coronavirus

The Tech in San Jose Providing Stay-at-Home Entertainment

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

With parks closed and after distance learning at home, the kids might need to blow off some steam during the stay-at-home order for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tech Interactive in San Jose has come up with a way to help. While the museum is closed, its staff is still working behind the scenes to provide some entertainment.

One of the activities The Tech posted on its website is an activity that shows kids how to make their own inflatables. The activities are meant to be done with materials on hand.

"There are activities that your kid can kind of do by themselves once they have some starting instructions because we know so many of you are trying to work from home," said Gretchen Walker, vice president of Learning for the Tech Interactive. "We're trying to work from home."

The Tech also is making all of its IMAX movies available for kids to watch at home.

