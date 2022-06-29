Theranos-Balwani Fraud Trial: Jurors Send New Note to Court During Deliberations

As jurors deliberate the fate of Sunny Balwani in a trial accusing the former Theranos executive of defrauding investors, a new note form the panel was to be read in court Wednesday morning.

The jury, in its third day of deliberations, sent a note to the court Tuesday afternoon asking what happens if the jury cannot agree on a specific count, specifically if there's an option other than guilty or not guilty.

On Wednesday morning, the panel reportedly had a new note for the court.

Balwani, 56, faces 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He, just like Holmes, has pleaded not guilty.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Balwani joined Theranos in 2009 when the company was struggling financially. He stepped in by providing a $13 million loan.