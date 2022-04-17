Thieves Attempt to Steal ATM By Using Stolen Tractor in Brentwood: Police

Brentwood police are investigating after they said that thieves tried to steal an ATM machine from a bank early Sunday morning.
The incident just after 5 a.m. at the Bank of America in the area of Lone Tree Way and Shady Willow Lane.
Police said that it appeared the thieves used a stolen John Deere tractor to try and rip the machine out.
The suspects unsuccessful, but did a lot of damage to the ATM.
According to police, no money was lost.
A man who was sent to clean up said Sunday that the ATM the machines are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.