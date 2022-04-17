Thieves Attempt to Steal ATM By Using Stolen Tractor in Brentwood: Police

Brentwood police are investigating after they said that thieves tried to steal an ATM machine from a bank early Sunday morning.

The incident just after 5 a.m. at the Bank of America in the area of Lone Tree Way and Shady Willow Lane.

Police said that it appeared the thieves used a stolen John Deere tractor to try and rip the machine out.

The suspects unsuccessful, but did a lot of damage to the ATM.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, no money was lost.

A man who was sent to clean up said Sunday that the ATM the machines are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.