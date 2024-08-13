Thieves break into Mitchell's Ice Cream shop in San Francisco

A number of small businesses in San Francisco’s Mission District are raising concerns after a recent string of break-ins.

One of the recent break-ins happened at Mitchell’s Ice Cream.

On Monday, caution tape was still visible in front of the window as business was happening.

Marlon Payumo, the manager of the business, shared NBC Bay Area surveillance video of the break-in, which happened early Friday morning.

In the video, two cars can be seen pulling up with suspects breaking in through the front window. Once inside, the suspects realized all of the cash registers were empty. But they didn’t leave empty handed, Marlon Payumo said the suspects took off with a bag of cookies.

“It broke our hearts because who would do such a thing to an institution?" he said.

A number of businesses in the area have experienced break-ins in the past few weeks. This includes the Rock Bar, which was hit a week before Mitchell’s with suspects stealing both of their safes and cash registers.

“It feels violating at first. It just feels weird having someone into your space. It feels like the neighborhood used to be very safe. Now, everyone is kind of scared,” said Josey White, the owner of the Rock Bar.

There were no updates of the cases from San Francisco police Monday on arrests in both cases.

In the meantime, both businesses will add steel doors as an extra security measure.