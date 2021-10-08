Bitcoin

Thieves Break Into Silicon Valley Liquor Store to Steal Bitcoin ATM

By Scott Budman and Kristofer Noceda

Scroll down to watch video.

Courtesy

Surveillance video from a Silicon Valley liquor store shows thieves taking off with a Bitcoin ATM.

The store owner tells NBC Bay Area the incident occurred at 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Video obtained by NBC Bay Area appears to show the Bitcoin ATM wrapped with a cord and tied to the back of a white van outside the liquor store. The van then drives forward to pull the machine through the front of the store, knocking out a front door.

Police said they are reviewing the surveillance video and are investigating.

No other information was available on the incident. Scott Budman will have the latest updates in our evening newscasts. Check schedule and watch livestreams here.

Bitcoin ATMs have popped up across the United States over the past year. The machine allows customers to buy or sell the digital currency, and sometimes extract cash, according to a Reuters report on the growing popularity of Bitcoin ATMs.

There are now over 48,000 Bitcoin ATMs across the nation, according to independent research site howmanybitcoinatms.com.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin this week bounced back by topping $55,000, CNBC reported. It marked the highest level for the cryptocurrency since mid-May.

Business 1 hour ago

Apple Is Building a New Regional Headquarters in Los Angeles, Signaling Hollywood Ambition

Tesla Inc. 22 hours ago

Tesla Moves Headquarters From California to Texas

This article tagged under:

Bitcoinbitcoin ATM
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us