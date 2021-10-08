Thieves Break Into Silicon Valley Liquor Store to Steal Bitcoin ATM

Surveillance video from a Silicon Valley liquor store shows thieves taking off with a Bitcoin ATM.

The store owner tells NBC Bay Area the incident occurred at 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Video obtained by NBC Bay Area appears to show the Bitcoin ATM wrapped with a cord and tied to the back of a white van outside the liquor store. The van then drives forward to pull the machine through the front of the store, knocking out a front door.

#New: Thieves break into Silicon Valley liquor store .. not to steal the cash ATM, but to steal the #Bitcoin ATM. pic.twitter.com/eISIHokjED — scott budman (@scottbudman) October 8, 2021

Police said they are reviewing the surveillance video and are investigating.

No other information was available on the incident. Scott Budman will have the latest updates in our evening newscasts. Check schedule and watch livestreams here.

Bitcoin ATMs have popped up across the United States over the past year. The machine allows customers to buy or sell the digital currency, and sometimes extract cash, according to a Reuters report on the growing popularity of Bitcoin ATMs.

There are now over 48,000 Bitcoin ATMs across the nation, according to independent research site howmanybitcoinatms.com.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin this week bounced back by topping $55,000, CNBC reported. It marked the highest level for the cryptocurrency since mid-May.