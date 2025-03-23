San Jose

Thieves use car to break into San Jose liquor store

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thieves slammed their car into a liquor store in San Jose, and the incident was caught on video.

The incident recently happened at Lion Liquor, located in the 2400 block of Tully Road.

In the video, two people are seen running into the store and they grabbed liquor off the shelves.

It’s unclear how much they got away with. No other details were released.

The robbery is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

San JoseCrime and Courts
