Thieves steal documentary film crew's equipment in San Francisco

A documentary crew says they were filming a scene in San Francisco Wednesday, when they said their cars were broken into and thieves stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The incident happened in broad daylight at the top of Lombard Street.

Eli Steele and Terrell Allen, the two independent filmmakers told NBC Bay Area that they tried calling 911 to report the smash-and-grab. But they were disconnected multiple times.

“We were parked behind that red truck,” said Steele.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Just after 11 a.m., Steele and his team stepped away from his rental SUV for just 10 minutes to film a scene. They returned to find his car window smashed and his camera equipment stolen.

“We lost $30,000. So, it's a big hit,” he said.

Minutes later, Allen said he saw people trying to break into another car.

“I run over there say ‘Hey what are you doing? Stop stop!’” Allen said. “Pulls a gun on me. Of course, I stop. They moved three cars down. They didn’t go a block. They didn't keep going, they didn't leave. They literally went three cars down.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to San Francisco police for comment Wednesday, but did not hear back. However, police told the San Francisco Standard that they have the filmmaker's police reports.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Emma Goss has more in the video above.