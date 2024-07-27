San Mateo County

3rd person found dead after car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide

By Bay City News

CHP

A third person was found dead on Saturday in a vehicle that went off a cliff off Highway 1 at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Friday, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The vehicle was recovered on Saturday, allowing lanes to reopen on Highway 1 in both directions.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The highway was closed after a gray, two-door sedan went off the road and down a cliff south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.

San Mateo County Jul 26

2 dead after car goes off cliff near Devil's Slide

San Mateo County Jan 30, 2023

Driver in Devil's Slide Cliff Crash Charged With Attempted Murder

A Cal Fire team rappelled down to the vehicle and confirmed two people were deceased inside at the time.

CHP spokesman Caleb Benefiel said the crash remains under investigation.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us