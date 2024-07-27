3rd person found dead after car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide

A third person was found dead on Saturday in a vehicle that went off a cliff off Highway 1 at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Friday, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.
The vehicle was recovered on Saturday, allowing lanes to reopen on Highway 1 in both directions.
The highway was closed after a gray, two-door sedan went off the road and down a cliff south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.
A Cal Fire team rappelled down to the vehicle and confirmed two people were deceased inside at the time.
CHP spokesman Caleb Benefiel said the crash remains under investigation.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News