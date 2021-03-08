Thousands at Coliseum Site Potentially Got ‘Slightly Less' Than Recommended Vaccine Dose

Roughly 6,300 people who got vaccinated at the Oakland Coliseum COVID-19 vaccination site last week "may have received slightly less than the recommended dose" of Pfizer's vaccine, but not to the point where a redo shot is needed, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said Monday.

The underdosing issue happened on Feb. 28 after 4:30 p.m. and on March 1 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to CDPH.

"While the recommended dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 0.3 ml, the CDC has determined that any dosage of 0.15 ml or larger is safe and does not require the dose to be repeated to protect people against COVID-19," CDPH said in a statement. "In this instance, some individuals may have received a dose of 0.22 ml, which is well within the range outlined by the CDC."

CDPH said the issue was corrected by staff on the afternoon of March 1 and added it "has implemented additional training and quality assurance steps as a preventative measure."

CDPH said it was sending a letter to the people who may have been impacted.