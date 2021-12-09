Thousands of Bay Area Students Yet to Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

The deadline approaches for California middle and high school students to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and thousands in the Bay Area are at risk of having to return to distance learning.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in October announced that by Jan. 1 students in grades seven through 12 would be required to show proof of vaccination to continue in-person learning. New data shows thousands of students have yet to receive or show the proof of vaccination, according to the Mercury News.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Several Bay Area school districts are at risk of having thousands of their older students return to distance learning, the newspaper reported. Oakland Unified has about 6,000 students and West Contra Costa Unified about 1,600 students not yet meeting the requirement.

Elsewhwere in the state, 44,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District and 12,000 in Sacramento Unified have yet to show vaccination proof.

The Marin County Office of Education is set to host a virtual informational session for parents at 4 p.m. Thursday. The update is for school staff, teachers, administrators, parents and guardians. During the session, Marin Public Health officers Dr. Matt Willis and Dr. Lisa Santora will help answer questions from the community.

A recording of the session will be posted to the Rethinking Schools website, officials say.