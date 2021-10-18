Thousands of PG&E Customers in the Bay Area Remain Without Power

About 14,000 PG&E customers remain out of power as of late Monday morning in the Bay Area following weather-related causes, PG&E officials said.

About 5,400 customers were without power on the Peninsula while in the East Bay about 4,500 were without electricity as of 10:45 a.m. About 3,500 customers were out of power in the North Bay.

In the South Bay and San Francisco, about 500 customers total were still without power.

The Bay Area got it's first rain of the season over the past 48 hours, coinciding with the power outages.

Most of the region experienced scattered rain, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

But parts of Sonoma County got up to one-quarter of an inch and the North Bay mountains experienced one-quarter to a half an inch, meteorologist David King said.

"It was a nice little rain," King said.

It alleviated some wildfire concerns, he said. Three more rainstorms are expected over the next week.