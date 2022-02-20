PG&E

Thousands of PG&E Customers Without Power in Walnut Creek Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Almost 4,200 PG&E customers in the Walnut Creek area were without power Sunday night, according to the company's outage map.

PG&E officials told NBC Bay Area that at around 8 p.m., a vehicle impacted a PG&E power pole, causing about 4,192 customers to lose power.

PG&E officials said their crews worked with first responders to make the area safe.

As of 9 p.m., PG&E crews have restored power to about 4,116 customers, officials said.

According to PG&E, their crews will continue to work safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to the remaining 76 customers.

This article tagged under:

PG&EWalnut Creekpower outagesPG&E power outages
