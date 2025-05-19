One of San Francisco's most iconic events took place Sunday.

Thousands of runners laced up their shoes for Bay to Breakers. It was in its 112th year.

The world-famous race is known for its colorful costumes. The 12K run started at the Embarcadero and ends at Ocean Beach, just beyond the Great Highway.

More than 16,000 runners registered for this year's race.

The oldest participant was a 91-year-old woman.

Both of the top runners were from San Francisco. The overall winners were 32-year-old Oscar Medina and 29-year-old Julia Vasquez Gigue.